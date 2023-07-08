Forso (Denmark), Jul 8 (PTI) India's Manu Gandas missed yet another cut as he shot a second straight two-over 72 in Made in HimmerLand golf tournament on the DP World Tour here.

With four bogeys against two birdies, it was a disappointing week for rookie Gandas, who has now missed 10 cuts in 15 starts after getting a DP World Tour card on the strength of being the topper on the PGTI Indian Tour.

Also Read | Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz, Dane Holger Rune Move to Third Round; Jannik Sinner Enters Round of 16.

Gandas bogeyed third, eighth and the 11th holes before picking birdies on 14th and 15th but soon after dropped another shot on 16th. He finished Tied-91st.

Spaniard Nacho Elvira reeled off five consecutive birdies on his way to an eight-under 62 to seize the lead at the halfway stage.

Also Read | BCCI Announces Two Bouncers Per over Allowed in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

He had opened with a one-under 69 in testing conditions but moved to nine under and into the lead on day two, mainly thanks to a fine front nine.

He started with a birdie on the par four first before a par at the second was followed by gains at the next five holes and he turned in 29.

The 36-year-old gave a shot back at the par five 11th, one of the hardest holes on the course, but bounced back with birdies at the 12th, 14th and 17th to move one clear of first round leader Robert MacIntyre, who is now second on eight under thanks to a two under 68.

England's Ross Fisher sits third on seven under par following a 67 on day two, while MacIntyre is joined in contention by a strong Scottish contingent with countrymen Richie Ramsay and Marc Warren, the 2014 winner of this event, sharing fourth place on six-under after both posting rounds of 64.

German pair Freddy Schott and Marcel Siem, already a winner on the 2023 Race to Dubai, also posted rounds of 64 to join Daan Huizing, of the Netherlands, in a share of sixth on five-under.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)