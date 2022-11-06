Shiga (Japan), Nov 6 (AP) Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland won her first LPGA Tour title with a final-round 7-under 65 to take the Toto Classic by four shots ahead of Japan's Kana Nagai. Nagai also closed with a 65.

Linn Grant was a third, five shots off the pace after a 67.

Also Read | ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands Shocker for South Africa, Failed To Qualify for Semi-Final.

Dryburgh, who also carded a 65 in the third round, finished 20-under 268 at the Seta Golf Club in western Japan.

Japanese Momoko Ueda, who led after the second and third rounds, finished eight shots behind after a 74. Ueda had won the event twice.

Also Read | IND vs ZIM Live Score Updates of T20 World Cup 2022: India Opt to Bat As Rishabh Pant Replaces Dinesh Karthik.

Dryburgh had a premonition about winning this week, and it happened.

“I was in Korea last week with friends and I said to them: I'll mention you in my speech',” she said. "Just as a joke. It's overwhelming to be honest. This is a dream of mine for a long time.”

Dryburgh, who played golf at Tulane University in New Orleans — she's still a serious Manchester United soccer fan — said she was relaxed despite the pressure.

“I was nervous. I'm not going to lie,” she said. “But I was incredibly calm to be honest and kind of focused on my breathing.”

Dryburgh is the first Scot to win on the LPGA tour since Catriona Matthew in 2011 at the Lorena Ochoa Invitational. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)