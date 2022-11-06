India take on Zimbabwe in the last match of the Super 12 round. India have already reserved their place in the semi-finals after Netherlands defeated South Africa earlier in the day. Had South Africa won that game, India would have been in a must-win situation. However, the Men in Blue will still look to win this game and finish the group as toppers. If India finish on top of the group, they will play England in the semi-final and if second then they will face New Zealand. Is India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Cricket Match Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will take this as an opportunity to face a big team like India at a big stage and in front of a capacity crowd. Zimbabwe earlier defeated Pakistan and that left the group wide and open till today. With nothing to loose, Zimbabwe will look to go out and express themselves.

Having already booked a place in the semis, India might want to rest some players and try bench strength before the all-important semi-final. But for opening pair of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, the game against Zimbabwe will another opportunity to get some game time and prepare for the next round. India Qualify for Semi Finals of T20 World Cup 2022 As Netherlands Beat South Africa by 13 Runs in Super 12 Clash

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant.

Zimbabwe Squad: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Clive Madande.