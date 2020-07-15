Manchester [UK], July 15 (ANI): England and Manchester United Women goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain on Wednesday agreed to end her contract with the club by mutual consent.

Siobhan made 27 appearances during her United career and helped the club win the FA Women's Championship in 2019.

United's women head coach Casey Stoney thanked Siobhan and termed her an "incredible leader and role model".

"I want to thank Siobhan for her time with us. Aside from her obvious goalkeeping abilities, she has been an incredible leader and role model within the team, and a fantastic mentor to the talented young goalkeepers we have at United," Stoney said in an official statement.

"On a personal level, I have played with Siobhan for a number of years at various clubs and also with the national team. We have shared so many experiences together and I consider her a friend. On behalf of everyone at the club, I wish her the best of luck for the future," she added. (ANI)

