Arsenal will host newly-crowned champions Liverpool in the latest round of Premier League 2019-20 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Emirates Stadium on July 15, 2020 (Wednesday). Both teams dropped points in over the weekend as will be looking for a response this time around. Jurgen Klopp’s men were held at home by Burnley while Mikel Arteta’s team were beaten in the North-London derby against Spurs. Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India.

The Reds form has dropped since the restart, winning four, drawing two and losing two of their last eight games. However, Jurgen Klopp’s men still have Premier League immortality in their sight and need to win all their remaining three games against Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United if they are to surpass Manchester City’s record-points total. ARS vs LIV Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20.

Meanwhile, Arsenal still have an outside chance of qualifying for Europe through their league standings. The Gunner’s dominated against Spurs but were unable to make it count, succumbing to their first defeat in six games. Arteta’s team are five points behind Wolves, who occupy the final position to qualify for Europa League and have three games to overtake them.

So as the two teams, look to reach their end of season objectives, the game is expected to be a tense affair. So ahead of this clash, we take a look at some of the players who could have a huge say on the final result.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The Gabon international’s future is still a topic of huge debate but he looks completely focused on the field. The 31-year-old striker has scored 20 league goals this season and is second in the top-scorers chart. Aubameyang has scored just three goals since the restart, so he will be eager to get on the scoresheet.

Mo Salah

This season has been as usual for the Egyptian as he is among the top scorers in the league. Salah has scored 19 goals and is just one strike behind tonight’s opponent Aubameyang. So with the golden boot in his sight, the winger will be looking to get on the scoresheet and move up the ladder for the personal award.

Bukayo Saka

The Englishman has been one of the many youngsters who has shined under Mikel Arleta’s management. The 18-year-old recently signed a new contract with the club and scored his first goals for them a few weeks ago. After most of the season at left-back, Saka has been playing as a winger off late but is one of the few ever-presents in the team. So his form today will be important if Arsenal are to defeat Liverpool.

Roberto Firmino

The Brazilian certainly adds more than just goals to his team play but it would be helpful if he could score a few every now and then. Firmino hasn’t scored for 12 league games and will be eager to get one for himself tonight and end the drought.

