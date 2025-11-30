Malaga [Spain], November 30 (ANI): Aditi Ashok, multiple winner on the Ladies European Tour, was just outside the Top 10 but Avani Prashanth made a good move up to get into the Top 20 at the halfway stage of the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana. Aditi, a former winner of this event who was invited, shot 2-under 70, moved to 5-under 139, and was T-11.

Avani Prashanth, a rookie, brought home the best second round card of 3-under 69, to get to 4-under and was T-17.

Also Read | Kolkata Knight Riders Star Andre Russell Announces IPL Retirement, To Join KKR As 'Power Coach'.

Among the other three Indians, Pranavi Urs (71) was T-47 at 1-over total, Hitaashee Bakshi (76) and Diksha Dagar (75) were both T-64 at 5-over. There are two more rounds to go in the season-ending event.

Hitaashee, Pranavi and Avani are coming off Top-5 finishes in the Women's Indian Open and are looking at a good finish at the season-ending event.

Also Read | F1 2025: Oscar Piastri Pips George Russell and Lando Norris To Win Qatar Sprint Grand Prix.

Thailand's Trichat Cheenglab fired a course record of 63 (-9) to lead by seven strokes at the halfway stage. The 2023 LET Order of Merit winner began the day in a share of the lead and started well with three birdies on the trot on holes two, three and four at Real Guadalhorce Club de Golf.

Cheenglab rolled in back-to-back birdies on the sixth and seventh holes before adding another on 12, and she finished in style with three birdies in a row to set a new course record and the lowest round of her Ladies European Tour (LET) career.

Aditi who had a rather modest round had three birdies against one bogey, while Avani had six birdies in an aggressive round but she also gave away a bogey on the third and a double bogey on the 16th in her 69.

had three birdies against two bogeys, while Diksha had one birdie against two bogeys and a double bogey and Hitaashee had three birdies against five bogeys and a double bogey in her round of 76.

The 30-year-old Trichat earned a trophy to commemorate the course record by Real Guadalhorce Club de Golf and leads the LET season finale with a score of 15-under-par at the 36-hole mark.

Italy's Alessandra Fanali recorded a round of 66 (-6) on day two in Spain to climb up to second place in the leaderboard.

French duo Nastasia Nadaud and Celine Herbin are in a share of third place on seven-under-par at the end of day two.

Six players are one shot further back on six-under-par including England's Mimi Rhodes and Singapore's Shannon Tan, who are battling for the 2025 LET Order of Merit title.

The duo both fired rounds of 67 (-5) on day two in Malaga and will tee it up in the same group for the third day in a row.(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)