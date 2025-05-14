Liverpool, May 14 (AP) Goodison Park will become the home of Everton's women's team from next season, the English club has said.

Everton's men's team is preparing to bid an emotional farewell to its long-time stadium ahead of a move to the newly built, 53,000-seat venue at Bramley-Moore Dock ahead of the start of next season.

Instead of Goodison Park being demolished, it will host Women's Super League matches, with the women's side moving from its nearby current home in Walton Hall Park.

"This move is a testament to where the women's game is right now and, more importantly, where it is heading," Everton captain Megan Finnigan said on Tuesday.

"Goodison is a magical stadium with a deep heritage and close ties to the local community.

"Leading the team out for that first home match of next season will be nothing short of a career highlight — and the prospect of what Everton Women can become with such an iconic ground to call our home is hugely exciting."

The decision follows a review of the Goodison Legacy project — launched in 2020 — by the Friedkin Group following its takeover of the club in December.

Goodison Park will also stage some academy matches, while there will be a program of stadium upgrades ahead of the new season.

It has been the home of the men's team since 1892.

Southampton will be the visitor for the team's final match there on Sunday. AP

