Sunderland vs Everton Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Sunderland will have the chance to go second in the English Premier League points table when they welcome Everton in a Monday evening game. The newly promoted side have marked their comeback in England’s top flight football with some brilliant football and they have feared no one. They head into this fixture on the back of two victories and will be confident of continuing their winning run. Opponents Everton on the other hand are 15th and the old problems of inconsistency is continuing to haunt them again. They need to start picking up points in order to stay clear of the drop zone. Saudi Arabia To Build World's First 'Sky Stadium' for 2034 FIFA World Cup; NEOM Stadium To Stand 350 Meters Above the Ground (Watch Video).

Omar Alderete is back training with the Sunderland squad after serving his time out due to concussion protocol. Simon Adingra and Dan Neil are the other players back available for selection as well. Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin, Romaine Mundle, Leo Hjelde, and Habib Diarra miss out through injuries. Granit Xhaka is their talisman in midfield with his ability to break up play. Chemsdine Talbi, Wilson Isidor, and Enzo Le Fee will be part of the front three for the hosts.

Everton will continue to feature without Jarrad Branthwaite who is injured while Nathan Patterson is also on the treatment table. On loan Manchester City winger Jack Grealish is their creative outlet in the final third and he will look to set up striker Thierno Barry. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall will be deployed in the no 10 role for the visitors.

Sunderland vs Everton EPL 2025-26 Match Details

Match Sunderland vs Everton Date November 4, Tuesday Time 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time Venue Stadium of Light, Sunderland, England Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Sunderland vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Sunderland are in good form and they will host Everton for a Premier League 2025-26 match on Tuesday, November 4. The Sunderland vs Everton EPL 2025-26 match will be played at Stadium of Light, Sunderland, England, and commences at 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). EPL 2025–26 Points Table Updated.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Sunderland vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Sunderland vs Everton live telecast viewing option will be available on the Star Sports Select HD TV channels. For Sunderland vs Everton online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Sunderland vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the Sunderland vs Everton Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Sunderland playing in front of their home fans should create enough chances to secure all three points in this game.

