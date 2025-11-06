Now, all twenty English Premier League 2025-26 sides have finished playing their respective first 10 games in the competition. Following these 10 games, the EPL 2025-26 points table delivers a lot of surprises. While giants like Arsenal and Manchester City are ranked first and second, defending champions Liverpool FC are in the third spot. The Reds were in top form, winning all their first five games, but then came four straight defeats. But, finally, with a win in matchweek 10, Liverpool are again in the top three. Cristiano Ronaldo Predicts Arsenal Can Win EPL 2025-26 Title, Former Manchester United Legend Rules Out Red Devils From English Premier League Race.

The other three clubs of the EPL "big six", Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Manchester United, are still struggling somewhat. Spurs are six, while Chelsea are seventh and Man Utd are eighth. Wolverhampton Wanderers, aka Woves, have been the most underperforming side in the English Premier League 2025-26. The side has just two points from 10 games. While some sides will look to hold their form, some will eye to turn tables at matchweek 11 starts. Aston Villa 1–0 Manchester City, Premier League 2025–26: Matty Cash’s Goal Ends Cityzens Unbeaten Run, Unai Emery and Co Move to Eighth Spot on EPL Points Table.

Matchweek 11 EPL 2025-26 Schedule (with IST timings)

Date Match UK Time IST Time Saturday, November 8 Tottenham Hotspurs v Manchester United 12:30 18:00 Saturday, November 8 Everton v Fulham 15:00 20:30 Saturday, November 8 West Ham v Burnley 15:00 20:30 Saturday, November 8 Sunderland v Arsenal 17:30 23:00 Saturday, November 8 Chelsea v Wolves 20:00 01:30 (Nov 9) Sunday, November 9 Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth 14:00 19:30 Sunday, November 9 Brentford v Newcastle 14:00 19:30 Sunday, November 9 Crystal Palace v Brighton 14:00 19:30 Sunday, November 9 Nottingham Forest v Leeds 14:00 19:30 Sunday, November 9 Manchester City v Liverpool 16:30 22:00

EPL 2025-26 matchweek 11 kicks off with a big Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United clash on November 8, at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The last fixture of this gameweek will be Manchester City vs Liverpool, on November 9, beginning at 10:00 PM IST. A clash between the two sides has been one of the biggest in recent times in the English top tier. This time, it is expected to be yet another thriller, as the two giants are ranked in the top-three currently.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2025 07:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).