Noida, Dec 31 (PTI) Young Parteek Dahiya scored 25 points as Gujarat Giants defeated Bengal Warriors 51-42 to register their sixth win in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 here on Sunday.

For Bengal Warriors, Nitin Kumar and Maninder Singh scored 12 and 11 points respectively.

Gujarat Giants' Rakesh initiated a smart raid early, giving the men in orange a slender lead.

Just after the 10-minute mark, Parteek came up with a big raid, following which skipper Fazel Atrachali effected an 'all out' off the next move, giving the Gujarat Giants a five-point lead.

Parteek took the game by the scruff of the neck, effecting another 'all out' to give the Giants a solid 13-point lead.

By the team the teams went into the break, the Giants led the Warriors 28-17.

Going into the final phase of play, the Warriors trailed the Giants by seven points, and the contest was keenly poised.

Parteek scored another 'all out' for the Giants as the lead stood at seven points with just five minutes of play left.

Nitin and Maninder led the charge for the Warriors in the closing moments, but the Giants had enough in the bank and walked off the mat with a comfortable nine-point win.

