Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 15 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (GT) celebrated the successful finale of the 'Junior Titans' Season Two in Ahmedabad, which also marked their first collaboration with popular cartoon Pokemon.

The initiative, themed 'Let's Sport Out,' is designed to spark a love for outdoor sports among children under 14, a press release from the franchise stated.

The season two finale was held at the St. Xavier's High School Loyola Hall, Ahmedabad.

The innovative initiative travelled across five cities in Gujarat, starting from Junagadh, then Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Palanpur, and finally culminating in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Children came out in huge numbers across the five cities with a participation of over 5,000 children from 106 schools.

"A unique initiative by Gujarat Titans, Junior Titans encourages children to participate in outdoor activities and seeks to establish a vibrant sports culture by nurturing a lifelong passion for outdoor sports from an early age," the release stated.

One of the key highlights of this season was the partnership with Pokemon. As a part of the association, children were given a chance to meet Pikachu, their beloved Pokemon, and participate in thrilling activities with exciting merchandise as prizes.

In Palanpur and Ahmedabad, Pokemon also distributed goodie bags and stickers.

Notably, this partnership will extend into Gujarat Titans' cricketing season, allowing selected children to experience a live match day in association with Pokemon.

Gujarat Titans' fans would also get a chance to interact with Pikachu in the team's home stadium - Narendra Modi Stadium's fan zone, through a digital integration set to be launched during the upcoming cricket season. Colonel Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans, said, "We are pleased with the response we've got from the Junior Titans initiative this year, as the second season culminates in Ahmedabad today. We expanded our reach to newer cities this season and I want to thank all the host and participating schools. Kids were happy to meet their favourite Pokemon character Pikachu. We will meet again next year and going forward, we aim to make this initiative bigger with new activities and offerings." Susumu Fukunaga, Corporate Officer, The Pokemon Company, said, "There is no greater joy than seeing children have fun, while realising their sporting potential. Through our partnership with Gujarat Titans for season two of Junior Titans, we envisioned to take care of the participants' joyful needs. We believe in the vitality of a happy and healthy mind in a child's holistic growth. The overwhelming response this season is testimony to the vision of this innovative initiative, and we hope to reach as many children as we can from Gujarat and beyond, as our partnership progresses."

Meanwhile, LA-LIGA, the top tier of the Spanish football league, also continued its association for the second season of the program, leading the football workshops at these events.

The children engaged in several activities during the event across the five cities that included Titan Says - an interesting warm-up activity, a LALIGA masterclass, a showcase of glorious moments of Gujarat Titans, and a fun quiz. They also took part in exciting challenges such as fitness exercises, facing the bowling machine, hitting the stumps, bowling and penalty kicks.

"Overall, the children had enriching physical as well as interactive exercises to improve their sports acumen. The grand finale in Ahmedabad not only celebrated the achievements of the past weeks but also reinforced the initiative's commitment to encouraging a healthy, energetic and active lifestyle among children," the release added. (ANI)

