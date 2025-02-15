Mumbai, February 15: The fever of the Champions Trophy is slowly gripping fans as the tournament is less than a week away from beginning in Pakistan on Wednesday. Considering the nature of the venues, fans will be expecting a high-scoring affair laced with towering sixes, especially after India captain Rohit Sharma's blitz in the second ODI against England. Before the tournament begins here is a trip down the memory lane to see players who have stuck most sixes in the tournament. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Prize Money: Organisers Announce USD 6.9 Million Prize Pool, 53 Per Cent Hike From Last Edition.

Sourav Ganguly (India)

Ganguly, the former India captain, holds the record for scoring the most sixes in the Champions Trophy history. In 13 matches, 'Dada' struck a whopping 17 maximums, the most by any player.

Chris Gayle (West Indies)

The former explosive opener from the Caribbean tonked 15 sixes in 17 Champions Trophy matches, making him the second-highest player for the record.

Eoin Morgan (England)

Morgan, the 2019 World Cup-winning captain, is the third-highest six-hitter in the Champions Trophy, with 14 maximums in 13 matches. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia, South Africa Favourites To Enter Semifinals From Group B.

Shane Watson (Australia)

The former Australian all-rounder features in the fourth spot with 12 sixes in 17 matches.

Paul Collingwood (England)

The former English star is the fifth-highest six-hitter in the tournament with 11 maximums to his name in 11 matches.