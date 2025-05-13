New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Russian chess icon Garry Kasparov, whose record of being the youngest world champion was bettered by D Gukesh, feels that the Indian is in a "different situation" compared to him as Norwegian Magnus Carlsen is considered, "by all metrics", a better player than the Chennai teenager.

Gukesh was 17 when he defeated China's reigning world champion Ding Liren in a 14-game showdown to claim the coveted title last year. Kasparov was 22 when he clinched the world crown back in 1985, beating compatriot Anatoly Karpov.

"It's a phenomenal accomplishment (Gukesh' world championship win). But I beat the strongest player in the world. Gukesh is in a different situation because Magnus is there.

"So yeah Gukesh is official world champion, there is no doubt about it, but there is somebody else who is widely considered, by all metrics, as a better player," Kasparov told the YouTube channel of Saint Louis Chess Club during the Superbet Chess Classic in Bucharest, Romania.

This is not the first time that a comparison has been made between Gukesh and Carlsen, who is the current world number one and pursuing the ambition of a freestyle chess tour, putting him at loggerheads with the world governing body FIDE.

The FIDE has made it clear that it would not allow the tour to have a world championship match as that would remain solely its domain.

Kasparov has been effusive in his praise of India's current crop of chess players, including Gukesh, and described them as "Vishy's children", an ode to his contemporary and five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand.

"He (Gukesh) has plenty of room and plenty of time to improve. That's a challenge that I am sure he is dealing with," Kasparov said.

The Russian great felt that the 32-year-old Liren, who battled psychological issues in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and even stopped playing for a while, was not at his best during the mega-event in Singapore.

"Ding at his best against Magnus… that would be a match! But then COVID ruined him. Ding after COVID was just a different player, still very tenacious, just tons of resilience.

"Gukesh was just rising after he won the Candidates. Everything can happen in a world championship match because it's a long match. But Gukesh was always ahead. Ding fought heroically, he nearly saved the match. But I think it's a result that is justified. Gukesh was a better player," Kasparov conceded.

