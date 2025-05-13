The fallout episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in Louisville, Kentucky, lived up to the hype. CM Punk opened the show and he addressed Paul Heyman, a segment where he, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn ended up fending off the duo of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. WWE also made it official subsequently that CM Punk and Sami Zayn would team up to face Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker at Saturday Night's Main Event, which is scheduled to take place later this month. Afterwards, Bron Breakker took out Jey Uso backstage. Meanwhile, Penta faced Chad Gable in an exciting contest and hit his trademark Mexican Destroyer to pick up the win. Sabu Dies: Hardcore Wrestling Legend Terry Brunk Passes Away At Age 60, WWE Condoles Demise.

Also, AJ Styles battled Finn Balor and defeated him and Penta took out the rest of the Judgement Day, without Dominik Mysterio outside of the ring. Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley teamed up to beat Roxanne Perez and Giulia in the main event of the show. Two matches have been made official for Saturday Night's Main Event so far and it will be interesting to see how many are added to the eventual card.

CM Punk Addresses Paul Heyman's Betrayal

CM Punk walked out to a big pop as he opened WWE Monday Night Raw and he addressed Paul Heyman's betrayal at WWE WrestleMania 41. The Wiseman struck the Second City Saint with a low blow and the latter sought an explanation big time from his former best friend. Paul Heyman then made his way out to the ring and he was followed by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. Seth Rollins had some words for CM Punk before he and Bron Breakker took the attack to the former WWE champion. However, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso made the save and the segment ended with the them standing with steel chairs in the ring, staring down Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. John Cena Gives R-Truth 'Attitude Adjustment' Through A Table During WWE Backlash 2025 Press Conference After Beating Randy Orton To Retain Title (Watch Video).

Jey Uso, Sami Zayn Help CM Punk Against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker

Gunther Confronts Jey Uso

Gunther confronted Jey Uso, who is slated to face Logan Paul for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event later this month. After beating Pat McAfee at Backlash, Gunther has set his sights back on the World Heavyweight title and laid out a challenge for Jey Uso, stating that he would take on the winner of his match against Logan Paul for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Jey Uso responded with a fiery message and agreed to the challenge.

Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley vs Roxanne Perez and Giulia

Iyo Sky had some company this week on Monday Night Raw as she and Rhea Ripley took on Roxanne Perez and Giulia. The match was a fascinating one and it showed why the women's division in the WWE has been doing so very well. Women's World Champion Iyo Sky once again was superb with her aerial moves and eventually, it was Rhea Ripley who hit Giulia with the Riptide to win. After the match, Rhea Ripley stared at the WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship while raising Iyo Sky's hand and this teased a future feud between the two down the line. WWE Backlash 2025 Results: John Cena Retains Undisputed Championship, Jacob Fatu, Dominik Mysterio, and Lyra Valkyria Successfully Defend Respective Titles (Watch Video Highlights).

AJ Styles Beats Finn Balor

AJ Styles and Finn Balor had a great match and the former won with a bit of help from Penta, who gained some retribution for what happened at WWE Backlash. Dominik Mysterio defeated Penta to retain his WWE Intercontinental Champion and the masked wrestler returned for some revenge. He took out Carlito and JD McDonagh outside the ring and later, AJ Styles capitalised on a distracted Finn Balor, hitting him with the 'Phenomenal Forearm' to pick up the win.

Other Matches/Events on WWE Monday Night Raw

American Made defeated former WWE World Tag Team Champions War Raiders while Penta defeated Chad Gable in a one-on-one match. Becky Lynch came out and addressed her loss to Lyra Valkyria at WWE Backlash and cut a powerful promo, once again showing her mic skills. After being attacked, Jey Uso will be in action next week when he faces Bron Breakker in a non-title match.

