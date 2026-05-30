Sports News | Gulveer Singh Becomes First Indian to Run Sub-4-minute Mile

Cleveland [US], May 30 (ANI): Gulveer Singh, 27-year-old Asian Games bronze medallist in the men's 10,000m, became the first Indian runner to clock a sub-four-minute mile on Saturday at the 24th Annual Music City Track Carnival. The World Continental Tour was organised at Lee University Cleveland Campus in the USA.

Gulveer Singh posted a time of 3:55.63 seconds to finish first in the Men's 1 Mile Pro event on Saturday. Christopher Knight, 20, representing the USA was second with a time of 3:59.72 and Tristan Trevino, 21, also from the USA was third with a time of 4:00.27, according to a release from the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

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The Indian star distance runner based in the USA is preparing for the upcoming Glasgow Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games in Japan.

Earlier, Gulveer made history by setting a new national record in the men's 5000m outdoor event, winning silver with a time of 13:03.93 at the Sound Running Track Fest in Los Angeles, USA. Gulveer finished second with a time of 13:03.93 behind New Mexico's Habtom Samuel, who won in 12:57.22.

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Notably, Gulveer's personal best of 12:59.77 still stands, having been achieved in an indoor competition, which he achieved at the Boston University Terrier DMR Challenge 2025 in the USA. Meanwhile, his time of 13:03.93 is a national record in outdoor competitions. (ANI)

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