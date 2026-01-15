Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 15 (ANI): The Directorate of Sports & Youth Welfare (DSYW), Government of Assam, in partnership with Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), has announced the plans to build a High-Performance Satellite Sports Centre in Guwahati, marking a major step towards building a structured elite sports ecosystem in the state and the wider North-East, as per a release from IIS.

The centre will anchor high-performance initiatives across seven priority sports, including Athletics, Archery, Taekwondo, Table Tennis, Lawn Tennis, Chess, and Swimming, with focused emphasis on athlete identification, coaching development, and long-term performance pathways aligned with India's Olympic ambitions.

As part of the rollout, Athletics, Archery, and Taekwondo will be supported in collaboration with the IIS, bringing internationally benchmarked training systems and global technical expertise into Assam's sporting framework. The programmes are designed to not only identify promising athletes but also build a strong, self-sustaining coaching ecosystem within the state.

Speaking on the initiative, Nandita Gorlosa, Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, Govt. Of Assam, said, "Assam has no shortage of talent, particularly across its rural and tribal regions. Through this partnership with the Inspire Institute of Sport, we are bringing global coaching expertise and high-performance systems into the state, while strengthening our own infrastructure and outreach. This collaboration creates clear, structured pathways for athletes and coaches to progress to national and international competition, and positions Assam as a high-performance sports hub in the North-East, contributing to India's Olympic journey."

The Athletics programme will begin with a structured Assam State Coaches Orientation and Development initiative, combining on-ground and hybrid learning formats to upskill district-level coaches under internationally recognised World Athletics frameworks, supported by senior IIS experts. This will be followed by a focused talent identification programme to identify and develop young athletic talent across the state.

Taekwondo and Archery programmes at the Guwahati centre will further strengthen Assam's high-performance ecosystem, with talent identification camps and advanced masterclasses bringing together athletes and coaches from across the North-East under the guidance of global and Olympic-level experts.

While Taekwondo is expected to position Assam as a regional combat sports hub with clear pathways into national high-performance systems, the Archery programme will place strong emphasis on identifying and nurturing young talent, particularly among girls from tribal and rural communities, supporting both inclusion and long-term medal potential.

Manisha Malhotra, President, Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), said, "At the Inspire Institute of Sport, our focus is on advancing excellence through structured, high-performance systems. In collaboration with DSYW Assam, we are bringing Olympic-level coaching expertise, cutting-edge sports science, and proven development frameworks into the state. This satellite centre is designed to raise standards across athletes and coaches, create clear pathways to elite performance, and build a sustainable pipeline rooted in Assam's talent while aligned with global best practices."

With programmes being implemented across Guwahati and other locations in Assam over the coming months, the satellite centre is expected to play a pivotal role in elevating the state's sporting identity, strengthening regional talent pipelines, and contributing meaningfully to India's Olympic future. (ANI)

