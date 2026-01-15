New Zealand opted to hand 31-year-old Jayden Lennox his international debut in the IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026 at Rajkot on January 14. Lennox ended with match figures of 1 for 42, in a contest which New Zealand won by seven wickets and leveled the three-ODI series 1-1; however, what really caught everyone's attention was the spinner's life before making his Blackcaps debut, which highlights the cricketer's diverse career as seen on his public LinkedIn profile. Who is Jayden Lennox? Know All About 31-Year-Old New Zealand Spinner Making His International Debut in IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026.

Jayden Lennox's LinkedIn Profile

This is Jayden Lennox LinkedIn work history. Labs, Field Technician, Greenskeeper. Cricket came later. He turned pro after 25, with life already in his legs. 16 wickets in last Ford Trophy, 8 in 5 this season. Today, he got his international debut against India... pic.twitter.com/LKsL2p0XLK — Abhishek AB (@ABsay_ek) January 14, 2026

Beyond his achievements on the pitch, Lennox’s professional background reflects a diverse career outside of sport. According to his LinkedIn profile, he holds a diploma in Science and Technology, Environmental Science, and Geography from Massey University, a qualification that underpinned several technical roles he held while rising through the cricketing ranks.

His work history includes serving as a field technician at Aqualinc Research Limited and an assembly technician at Hustler Equipment. In 2024, he balanced his sporting commitments with a role as a part-time laboratory technician at ARL. New Zealand Defeat India by Seven Wickets in IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026; Daryl Mitchell's Unbeaten 131 Helps Blackcaps Level Series 1-1.

Additionally, his experience extends to the sports industry in a different capacity, having worked as a greenskeeper at the Palmerston Golf Course in Australia.

Lennox's domestic career boasts 21 First-Class, 55 List-A, and 45 T20 matches, resulting in 178 wickets across formats since 2019.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Jayden Lennox). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2026 12:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).