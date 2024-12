Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): In a candid conversation, cricket legend Harbhajan Singh opened up about seeing his son's early cricketing career and his aspirations for the future. The cricketing legend who was once known for his 700-plus international wickets and his fiery presence on the field, discussed the importance of cricket's journey in future.

Speaking about the significance of the number, Harbhajan was quoted in a press release, "I want my son Jovan to wear jersey number 10. It's a special number for him, and I hope he wears it with pride. I would love for him to make an even bigger name for himself than Sachin Tendulkar. If he can achieve that, he will not only make me proud but also bring joy to the entire country."

Also Read | GSL 2024 Live Streaming Online Lahore Qalandars vs Rangpur Riders: Watch Telecast of Global Super League Cricket Match on TV and Online.

Reflecting on the legacies of cricketing icons like Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan expressed his desire to see a deserving cricketing athlete build upon their incredible achievements.

"Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar have set monumental records that have inspired millions of us. I want to see those records get broken. It's not just about surpassing their achievements; it's about pushing the boundaries and setting new standards for the future of Indian cricket," he told reporters.

Also Read | New Zealand vs England Live Streaming Online, 2nd Test 2024: How To Watch NZ vs ENG Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?.

Harbhajan also spoke about his own potential biopic, revealing his thoughts on who should portray him on the big screen.

"If my story is ever made into a movie, Vicky Kaushal would be the perfect choice. He understands the spirit of Punjab and can capture both my on-field aggression and my off-field personality," Harbhajan shared, highlighting the actor's ability to bring authenticity to the role.

As Harbhajan reflects on his own legacy and looks toward the future, his hopes for his son Jovan Veer Singh are clear to inspire a new generation, break records, and leave a lasting impact on the world of cricket. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)