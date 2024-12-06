New Zealand National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast Details: It is time for the second Test between New Zealand and England. The three-match series is part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25. New Zealand and England were docked some WTC points due to slow over rate. And that makes the road to WTC final almost impossible now. New Zealand are currently on fifth spot while England are on the sixth place. Meanwhile, for NZ vs ENG free live streaming online and TV telecast details you can scroll down. Harry Brook Emerges As Threat to Joe Root’s Top Spot, Climbs up to Number Two Position on Latest ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings 2024 for Batsmen.

Both England and New Zealand have named unchanged sides for the second Test. England won the series opener by eight wickets and now will be looking to take an unassailable lead in the series. Brydon Carse was outstanding as he picked 10 wickets in the first Test to win the man of the match award.

When is New Zealand vs England 2nd Test 2024? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The New Zealand vs England 2nd Test starts on Friday, December 06 and will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The NZ vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 has a start time of 03:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of New Zealand vs England 2nd Test 2024 Match On TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Test series. The NZ vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 will be telecast live on the Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD TV channels. For the NZ vs ENG Test series live streaming viewing option, scroll down. England Captain Ben Stokes Confirms Availability for 2nd Test vs New Zealand Despite Injury Scare.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of New Zealand vs England 2nd Test 2024 Match?

As Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of NZ vs ENG, OTT platform SonyLIV will provide the live streaming of NZ vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 in India. NZ vs ENG Test series free live streaming is not available. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV mobile app and website to watch the New Zealand vs England 2nd Test match online but users will have to pay a subscription fee. Fans can also watch NZ vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 live streaming on Amazon Prime Video but will require subscription.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2024 12:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).