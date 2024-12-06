It will be a must-win game for the Lahore Qalandars and Rangpur Riders in the 10th match of the Global Super League (GSL) 2024. Both teams are in contention to reach the grand finale of the GSL 2024. The crucial contest between Lahore Qalandars and Rangpur Riders will be played in Providence Stadium in Guyana. The high-voltage clash will start at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 6. Unfortunately, no TV telecast of GSL 2024 in India will be available meaning fans will not have any live viewing option of the encounter. However, fans can watch the live streaming viewing option of GSL 2024 on the FanCode app and website, which will need a pass. Global Super League 2024 Schedule Announced: Here's Full Teams List of Teams Including Lahore Qalandars and Guyana Amazon Warriors Who Will Participate In GSL T20.

GSL 2024 Points Table

It all comes down to the final day of the group stage! Who will secure their spots in the final? #GSLT20 #GlobalSuperLeague pic.twitter.com/3Djzy7v5B0 — Global Super League (@gslt20) December 5, 2024

