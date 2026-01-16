Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): UP Warriorz registered a comfortable seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Thursday, ending their losing streak in the tournament.

After suffering three consecutive defeats, Abhishek Nayar's side finally got back to winning ways, with Harleen Deol producing a match-winning performance with the bat. Deol remained unbeaten on 64 off 39 balls, striking 12 boundaries, as UP Warriorz chased down the target of 162 in 18.1 overs.

UP got off to a steady start through captain Meg Lanning and Kiran Navgire, who added 42 runs for the opening wicket. Lanning was the first to be dismissed, scoring 25 before falling to Nat Sciver-Brunt. In the same over, Sciver-Brunt struck again, removing Navgire to reduce UP to 45/2 in 6.5 overs.

Phoebe Litchfield then joined Harleen Deol in the middle, and the duo stabilised the chase with a crucial 73-run partnership. Litchfield contributed 25 before being dismissed by Amelia Kerr.

Deol found strong support from Chloe Tryon. The pair ensured there were no further hiccups, with Tryon also remaining unbeaten on 27 off just 11 balls as UP crossed the line with ease.

For Mumbai Indians, Nat Sciver-Brunt was the most effective bowler, who had figures of 2/28 from her three overs. Amelia Kerr picked up the only other wicket, returning figures of 1/42, but Mumbai were unable to defend their total against the Warriorz.

Earlier, a fine half-century from Nat Sciver-Brunt guided Mumbai Indians to a competitive total of 161/5 in their 20 overs against UP Warriorz in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Mumbai had a cautious start at the top, with Amanjot Kaur and Gunalan Kamalini taking time to settle. Amanjot was the first to be dismissed after scoring 38 off 33 balls, which included seven boundaries. Soon after, Kamalini also departed for 5 off 12 deliveries, leaving Mumbai at 45/2 in 8.3 overs. The team reached the 50-run mark in 9.3 overs.

Mumbai captain Harmanpreet Kaur was the next to fall, contributing 16 runs before being dismissed.

Nat Sciver-Brunt then took charge and found solid support from Nicola Carey. The pair stitched together a crucial 85-run partnership that lifted Mumbai to a strong position. Sciver-Brunt played a fluent knock of 65 off 43 balls, striking nine fours and a six.

Carey remained unbeaten on 32 off 20 balls, which included five boundaries, as Mumbai finished with a challenging total.

For UP Warriorz, Shikha Pandey was the most economical bowler, returning figures of 1/25. Deepti Sharma picked up 1/31, Sophie Ecclestone claimed 1/26, while Asha Sobhana also chipped in with a wicket, finishing with figures of 1/33.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 161/5 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 65, Amanjot Kaur 38; Shikha Pandey 1/25) vs UP Warriorz 162/3 in 18.1 overs (Harleen Deol 64*, Chloe Tryon 27*; Nat Sciver-Brunt 2/28). (ANI)

