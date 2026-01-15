Washington D.C., January 15, 2026: The future of the iconic Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium site took a significant leap forward today as the Washington Commanders unveiled the first conceptual renderings of their planned new stadium. The highly anticipated reveal showcases a modern, multi-purpose venue designed by HKS, projected to cost $3.7 billion and slated for completion in 2030. This development coincides with the final stages of demolition for the historic RFK Stadium, clearing the way for a transformative mixed-use campus along the Anacostia River.

A New Vision for the RFK Campus

The newly released renderings depict a sweeping structure with a translucent roof and a continuous colonnade facade, aiming to reflect the nation's capital while honoring the legacy of the old RFK Stadium. The design by HKS is intended to align with the L'Enfant Plan and the city's Monumental Axis, with the stadium's profile deferring to views of the U.S. Capitol and other monuments. The stadium is envisioned to accommodate between 65,000 and 70,000 spectators and will serve as the centerpiece of a broader 180-acre redevelopment. This ambitious plan includes 5,000 to 6,000 new homes, with a significant portion designated as affordable housing, alongside new youth sports facilities, retail spaces, hotels, and extensive public green areas.

New World-class RFK Stadium Coming in 2030

From Legacy to Future: Demolition and Lease Agreement

The unveiling marks a pivotal moment following years of discussion regarding the future of the RFK Stadium site. The original stadium, which served as the home for the Washington Redskins (now Commanders) from 1961 to 1996, closed in 2019 due to its age and deteriorating condition. Deconstruction of the former stadium commenced in January 2025, and the demolition is now in its final phases, with structural steel removed and the remaining concrete being torn down. A crucial step in enabling this redevelopment was the transfer of control of the RFK site from the federal government to the District of Columbia through a 99-year lease, signed into law by President Joe Biden on January 6, 2025. This agreement expanded the permissible uses of the land beyond just recreational or stadium purposes, paving the way for comprehensive mixed-use development.

Challenges and Community Engagement

While the new stadium is on track for a 2030 opening, the surrounding neighborhood development faces potential delays, with some elements possibly not materializing until the 2040s. This extended timeline is attributed to the D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson's decision to require full zoning reviews for the broader mixed-use components. Despite these challenges, D.C. officials, the Commanders, and HKS have been actively engaging with the local community to gather input on the stadium's design and the overall project. The conceptual renderings will also undergo advisory review by the National Capital Planning Commission and the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts.

The release of these renderings signifies a tangible step towards a new era for the RFK Campus. As the last remnants of the old stadium disappear, the vision for a vibrant, integrated urban district anchored by a state-of-the-art sports and entertainment venue begins to take shape, promising to reconnect the city with its waterfront and foster new community opportunities.

