London [UK], April 7 (ANI): Young batter Harry Brook was announced as England's new white-ball captain following Jos Buttler's resignation from the position following a dismal and winless ICC Champions Trophy campaign.

The announcement was made on Monday. Brook, who has been part of the white-ball setup since 2022, has been pivotal to England's batting lineup across formats.

Jos Buttler had stepped down from the role following a dismal ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.

Currently ranked number two in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings, Brook has spent the past year as vice-captain in both ODI and T20I formats, as per the ICC.

He made his captaincy debut against Australia last September in Buttler's absence, earning praise for his tactical awareness and calm leadership. The series was a closely contested one which Australia won 3-2. The burden of captaincy also did not seem to affect Brook as he top-scored in the series with 312 runs in five matches at an average of 78.00 and a strike rate of over 127, with a century and two half-centuries.

Brook was also the captain of England U19s in the Men's U19 World Cup 2018. In that tournament, Brook made 239 runs in five matches with a century and two fifties to his name. England finished at seventh spot in the competition.

"It is a real honour to be named England's white-ball captain," Brook said in a press statement by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), as quoted by ICC.

"Ever since I was a kid playing cricket at Burley in Wharfedale, I dreamed of representing Yorkshire, playing for England, and maybe one day leading the team. To now be given that chance means a great deal to me."

"I want to thank my family and coaches who've supported me every step of the way. Their belief in me has made all the difference, and I would not be in this position without them."

"There is so much talent in this country, and I am looking forward to getting started, moving us forward, and working towards winning series, World Cups and major events. I am excited to get going and give it everything I have got," he concluded.

Buttler's tenure as captain began on a high note with England's victory in the 2022 Men's T20 World Cup. However, England have been under the scanner in their recent outings at the ICC tournaments, with a dismal Cricket World Cup in 2023 (a seventh place finish after just three wins and six losses) followed by another unsuccessful title defence at the T20 World Cup in 2024, where they lost to India in semifinals.

During their white-ball tour of India and the Champions Trophy earlier this year, England managed to win only one out of the 11 matches they played across formats, eventually leading to Buttler's resignation from the captaincy. However, the swashbuckling batter confirmed he will continue to feature across formats.

The new skipper's first assignment will begin when England take on West Indies at home across three ODIs and as many T20Is from May 29, followed by a white-ball series against South Africa at home in September. (ANI)

