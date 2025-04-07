Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders are gearing up to lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants at their iconic home ground, the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 match is the 21st overall Indian Premier League 2025 match, and the fifth for both sides concerned. Both sides are going through a similar journey in the present league, having four points each, with loss in the opening games, victories in the second and fourth ones, and loss in the third as well. KKR are above LSG in the IPL 2025 points table, only for a slightly better NRR. IPL 2025: KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer Reflects on Handling Hefty Price Tag Baggage Ahead of LSG Clash, Says ‘Rs 23 Crore or 20 Lakh; My Efforts Remains Constant’.

Hosts Kolkata Knight Riders were one of the worst performers of IPL 2025 after the first three matches, sitting at the bottom of the table. But, a resounding win in the fourth match, by a huge 80-run margin have paved them to mid-table. They have two games at the Eden Gardens, winning one and losing one, and would eye to win the KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 match to better their tally at home. Lucknow Super Giants had a close match against Mumbai Indians in their last outing, having the last laugh after winning by 12 runs. KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 21.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Quinton de Kock, and Sunil Narine, the two openers don't look to be in good form. Narine is a bowling all-rounder, expected to hit in the powerplay, so he must be trusted. Quinton de Kock needs to be consistent in this match, otherwise his position must be at risk. Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh were brilliant in the last quarter with the bat, helping KKR post a big total despite early lapses, they need to be active here too. Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, and Ramandeep Singh, all know to hit the ball really hard and need to do the exact same thing. Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora, the man of the match from the last game are the key pacers of the side and will be keeping their spot in most possibilities. Varun Chakravarthy is probably the best spinner in IPL 2025, so he has a spot too. Angkrish Raghuvanshi is to be the impact player for sure if KKR bats second, or else he might start.

KKR Playing XI vs LSG

Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

Impact Players: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Mayank Markande

Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants posted a 203/8 in their last game while batting, and the high score wouldn't have been possible without the two openers, Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram hitting fast fifties. So, they retain their spot. Nicholas Pooran proved his hard-hitting abilities against Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. He will be expected to bat strong in Kolkata too. Captain Rishabh Pant is going through a rough patch with his bat in IPL 2025, he needs to score high, and the next game can be an opportunity. David Miller, Ayush Badoni, and Abdul Samad are quality hard-hitters and know their job fine, only the execution needs to be finer. Shardul Thakur has been the ace pacer, despite coming only as a replacement, he will continue to lead the charge for LSG with pace, while Akash Deep and Avesh Khan are expected to assist him. Ravi Bishnoi, the prospect spinner might lead his genre. Digvesh Rathi Meets His Idol Sunil Narine As Rishabh Pant Introduces Him to Kolkata Knight Riders Star At Eden Gardens Ahead of KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

LSG Playing XI vs KKR

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Impact Players: Digvesh Rathi, Shahbaz Ahmed

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2025 05:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).