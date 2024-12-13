Munich, Dec 13 (AP) Harry Kane is set to make his return for Bayern Munich next week following a muscle injury, coach Vincent Kompany said Friday.

The England captain hasn't played since he went off in Bayern's 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund on Nov. 30 after receiving treatment on his right thigh.

Kane's missed three games since then and Kompany said Kane wouldn't be available for Saturday's Bundesliga game at Mainz, either, but could return next week ahead of playing Leipzig on Dec. 20.

“It's actually gone really quickly and well for Harry. It was tight for this game, but it looks good for Leipzig," Kompany said.

"I'm obviously only focused on Mainz now but regarding Harry, it's great. It's not the case that we've had a setback or something. It looks good.”

Kane has scored 20 goals in 19 games for Bayern in all competitions this season. (AP)

