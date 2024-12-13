IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024, Brisbane Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Match at The Gabba The third Test between the India cricket team and the Australia cricket team will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane. The five-match Test series between the two arch-rivals is level at 1-1. Check below to find all the latest and live Brisbane weather updates for the third Test between India and Australia. Cricket Utkarsh Rathour| A+ A-

After suffering a crushing defeat, the India national cricket team will aim for a bounce back in the upcoming crucial third Test against the host Australia national cricket team. The crucial Test between the Australia cricket team and the India cricket team will be hosted at The Gabba in Brisbane. The India vs Australia 3rd Test 2024 will begin at 5:50 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The five-match Test series between India and Australia is level at 1-1. The last time these two countries met each other at The Gabba in Tests was during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 when the Asian Giants secured a memorable three-wicket win. IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 3rd Test 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket Match in Brisbane. Ahead of the third Test, the Australia national cricket team announced their playing XI. The hosts have made just one change as veteran pacer Josh Hazlewood returned to the playing XI after missing the second Test in Adelaide due to a side strain. Josh Hazlewood replaced Scott Boland. The Asian Giants secured a dominating victory in the opening Test in Perth by 295 runs. Team India became the first Test side to defeat the Australia national cricket team at the Optus Stadium. The hosts gave a stunning reply in the Adelaide Test. Australia hammered the India cricket team by 10 wickets and levelled the five-match Test series 1-1. Brisbane Weather Live Updates The India vs Australia 3rd Test 2024 will start at 10:20 AM (Local Time) on Saturday, December 14. In sad news for fans, the Brisbane weather live updates are not promising at all. On the opening day of the third Test between India and Australia, showers are expected throughout the day, and there is a prediction of thunderstorms. The temperature will be around 20 to 25 degrees Celsius. The team winning the toss might choose to bowl first due to the cloudy conditions. Australia Playing XI Announced For 3rd Test 2024 Against India: Josh Hazlewood Returns, Replaces Scott Boland In Starting Eleven. The Gabba Pitch Report The Gabba in Brisbane is known for offering ample pace and good bounce for the fast bowlers. Ahead of the third Test between India and Australia, The Gabba curator has already mentioned that the pitch will be a typical Gabba surface, and it is very fresh. This means that both teams' fast bowlers will love to exploit conditions. For spinners, there is less turn but as the game progresses, spinners may also come into play. For batters, they need to be careful against the fast bowlers at the start of their innings. After getting set, batters can trust the bounce and play shots accordingly. (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2024 04:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Brisbane Weather Live Updates

The India vs Australia 3rd Test 2024 will start at 10:20 AM (Local Time) on Saturday, December 14. In sad news for fans, the Brisbane weather live updates are not promising at all. On the opening day of the third Test between India and Australia, showers are expected throughout the day, and there is a prediction of thunderstorms. The temperature will be around 20 to 25 degrees Celsius. The team winning the toss might choose to bowl first due to the cloudy conditions. Australia Playing XI Announced For 3rd Test 2024 Against India: Josh Hazlewood Returns, Replaces Scott Boland In Starting Eleven.

The Gabba Pitch Report

The Gabba in Brisbane is known for offering ample pace and good bounce for the fast bowlers. Ahead of the third Test between India and Australia, The Gabba curator has already mentioned that the pitch will be a typical Gabba surface, and it is very fresh. This means that both teams' fast bowlers will love to exploit conditions. For spinners, there is less turn but as the game progresses, spinners may also come into play. For batters, they need to be careful against the fast bowlers at the start of their innings. After getting set, batters can trust the bounce and play shots accordingly.

