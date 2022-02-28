Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka expressed disappointment after his side got thrashed by India in the third and final T20I of the three-match series on Sunday here at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

India captured the final T20I match by six wickets. For hosts, Shreyas Iyer starred with an unbeaten 73* as the Men in Blue chased the target of 146 within 16.5 overs.

"Want to congratulate India for a wonderful performance. Need some stitches on the hand (picked up the injury attempting a catch). Been tough without our senior bowlers," said Shanaka in a post-match presentation.

"Didn't capitalise on the first six overs today again with the bat. The pace attack has been outstanding throughout last year or so. Not so much about pace but control. This is international cricket, we have to adapt, can't complain about conditions," he added.

Earlier, Indian bowlers restricted Sri Lanka to the score of 146/5 in the 20 overs. For Sri Lanka, Dasun Shanaka again played a captain inning of 74* and took visitors to a respectable total while Dinesh Chandimal scored 25. Avesh Khan scalped two wickets, while Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, and Ravi Bishnoi grabbed one apiece.

India never found themselves in trouble while chasing the underwhelming target of 146. Shreyas trumped the chase with 73* off 45 balls - his third successive half-century. Hosts dominated from the word go and chased down the target with six wickets and 19 balls to spare. (ANI)

