Bengaluru, Jul 19 (PTI) Hockey India on Saturday announced a 40-member core probable group for the upcoming senior women's national coaching camp, which will be held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre here from July 21 to August 29.

The camp holds significance as the Indian women's hockey team gears up for the women's Asia Cup, set to begin on September 5 in Hangzhou, China.

The tournament will serve as a direct qualification pathway for the 2026 FIH Women's World Cup, with only the champion earning a guaranteed spot.

All players from the previous camp have been retained, reflecting a continued emphasis on stability and long-term development under the current coaching setup.

"This camp comes at a very critical juncture for us. The Asia Cup is not just a prestigious continental tournament, but also a direct route to the 2026 World Cup. We are treating this camp with utmost intensity and focus to ensure we arrive in Hangzhou as a mentally and physically prepared unit," Indian women's hockey team chief coach Harendra Singh said in a release.

"We have retained the core from the last camp to maintain consistency in our approach, while also allowing the younger players more time to integrate into the senior structure. After a tough Pro League campaign in Europe, where we couldn't produce the results we wanted, this camp also gives us a chance to reset, refocus, and bounce back stronger. Moreover, we have identified critical angles in penalty corner defence, which was a key area of concern during the Pro League."

The goalkeeping unit features experienced stalwarts Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, and Madhuri Kindo, along with rising talent Samiksha Saxena from Assam Hockey, who impressed selectors with her performances at the National Championships earlier this year.

The defence line-up comprises seasoned names such as Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Udita, and Mahima Chaudhary, bolstered by emerging players like Ishika Chaudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, Anjna Dungdung, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, and Suman Devi Thoudam.

In midfield, the group continues to rely on the experience of Neha, Salima Tete, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Manisha Chauhan, and Sharmila Devi, while also nurturing young talents like Sujata Kujur, Mahima Tete, Albela Rani Toppo, and Pooja Yadav.

The forward line features a strong mix of agility and finishing ability, with players like Navneet Kaur, Deepika Soreng, Sangita Kumari, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Annu, Hritika Singh, Dipimonika Toppo, Chandana Jagadish, and Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar all named in the squad.

Notably, the Indian team will look to build on past successes in Asia and redeem themselves after a challenging outing in the recently concluded FIH Pro League, where they struggled to find form during the European leg.

Indian women's hockey team new 40-member senior core group:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, Madhuri Kindo, Samiksha Saxena.

Defenders: Mahima Chaudhary, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, Jyoti, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Anjna Dungdung, Suman Devi Thoudam.

Midfielders: Sujata Kujur, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Salima Tete, Manisha Chauhan, Ajmina Kujur, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, Baljeet Kaur, Mahima Tete, Albela Rani Toppo, Pooja Yadav.

Forwards: Dipimonika Toppo, Hritika Singh, Deepika Soreng, Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan, Annu, Chandana Jagadish, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar.

