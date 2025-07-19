The Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 is here and once again, it will provide an opportunity for the Afghanistan cricketers to rub shoulders and compete with and among the best in the country. Some of Afghanistan's biggest cricket stars, the likes of which include Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai, will be in action in what is the 10th edition of the tournament. The five-team competition is expected to witness some intense and exciting contests and in this article, we shall take you through all the major details you need to know about the same. Mel Jones Receives Spirit of Cricket Award for Helping Afghanistan Women’s Cricket Team in Australia.

The format in the Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 is pretty simple. Each team in the Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 will play each other twice and the top two sides at the end of the group stage will lock horns in the final. Amo Sharks are the defending champions, having beaten the Band-E-Amir Dragons in the final last year to clinch the trophy.

Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 Teams

As mentioned before, the Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 is a tournament featuring five teams-Band-E-Amir Dragons, Speenghar Tigers. Amo Sharks, Bost Defenders and Mis-E Ainak Knights. Take a look at the squads for each team in the Shpageeza Cricket League 2025.

Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 Squads

Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 Schedule

The Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 started on Saturday, July 19 and the final will be played on August 1. The 14-day tournament will have a total of 21 matches, including the final.

Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 Fixtures

🚨 𝐅𝐈𝐗𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐄𝐒 𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐓! 🚨 Presenting the official fixtures for the 🔟th Edition of the Etisalat Shpageeza Cricket League 2025, powered by XBull! 🙌 The blockbuster event is all set to kick off on July 19 at the Kabul Cricket Stadium. 🤩#Shpageeza | #SCLX | #XBull |… pic.twitter.com/zX3W87xWcP — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) July 9, 2025

Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 Venue

The Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 is set to be played in Kabul. All matches in the Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 will be played at the Kabul International Stadium.

Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 Live Streaming, Telecast Details

Unfortunately, there would be no Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 live telecast available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India keen on watching the Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 matches need not worry as they have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website. Fans can either purchase a match pass worth Rs 25 to watch a specific game or buy the whole tour pass worth Rs 69, through which they can watch Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 live streaming of all matches. In Afghanistan, fans can watch Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 matches on the My Etisalat App, while STYX Sports will also provide live streaming of all the matches globally.

