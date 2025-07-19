England Women’s National Cricket Team vs India Women’s National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The Women in Blue continue their domination over England as the visitors emerged victorious in the first ODI. The two sides now meet in the second fixture of the three-game series. While England will be looking to draw level in the series, India will be eyeing to clinch the series. Meanwhile, for ENG W vs IND W live streaming online and TV telecast channel details, you can scroll down. ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI 2025 Preview: Dominant India Look To Seal Women’s ODI Series Against England.

India Women won the first ODI by four wickets after chasing down a target of 259. Deepti Sharma scored an unbeaten 62 to help her side cross the line. Apart from her, Jemimah Rodrigues scored 48 off 54 balls. In the bowling department for India, Sneh Rana returned with figures of 2/31 in her 10 overs.

For England, Sophia Dunkley was the top scorer with 8,3 while Davidson Richards chipped in with 53. Charlotte Dean was the pick of the bowlers for the home side as she scalped 2/52. ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction, 2nd ODI 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for England Women vs India Women Match at Lord's.

England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI 2025 Details

Match ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI 2025 Date Saturday, July 19 Time 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Lord's Cricket Ground, London Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, 3 Hindi, 4 Tamil, 4 Telugu (live telecast) and SonyLIV and FanCode (live streaming)

When is England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI 2025 Know the Date, Time and Venue

The England Women's National Cricket Team vs India Women's National Cricket Team 2nd ODI 2025 is set to be played on Saturday, July 19. The Lord's Cricket Ground in London will host the ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI 2025 and it is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI 2025 Match On TV?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the England Women vs India Women 2025 series. Fans can watch ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, and Sony Sports Ten 4 Telugu TV channels. For the ENG-W vs IND-W 2025 series online viewing options, scroll down.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI 2025 Match?

Sony Sports Network also holds digital rights of ENG-W vs IND-W 2025, and their OTT platform, SonyLIV, will provide viewing options for live streaming of England Women vs India Women ODIs in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV mobile app and website to watch the ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI 2025 match online, but will have to pay a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI series live streaming, but at the cost of a match pass.

