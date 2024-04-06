New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Hockey India has launched a new initiative aimed at bringing uniformity and consistency in coaching and former India drag-flickers and goalkeepers Rupinder Pal Singh, VR Raghunath, Adrian D'Souza and, Bharat Chetri were among the first ones to receive the training.

The programme, aimed at standardising coaching methodologies across the nation and nurturing the next generation of hockey talent, was executed by High Performance Director Herman Kruis at the SAI centre in Bengaluru recently.

Yogita Bali, Helen Mary, Dipika Murty, Akash Chikte, PT Rao, and eminent former India drag-flickers Gurjinder Singh, and Jaspreet Kaur also attended the program.

The aim is to streamline coaching approaches, enabling athletes across the nation, especially at the grassroots level, to learn the same fundamentals and skills, thereby fostering uniformity in training standards.

"By equipping former hockey icons with advanced coaching techniques, we are empowering them to shape the future of Indian hockey. This collaborative effort will not only elevate the quality of coaching but also enhance the prospects of our young athletes," said Kruis in a HI release.

