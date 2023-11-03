Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 3 (ANI): The Indian cricket team on Friday arrived at Kolkata airport ahead of their clash against South Africa in the World Cup.

After securing one of the final four spots in the ongoing World Cup, India will square off against South Africa who have had a sensational tournament till now.

The Men in Blue are currently unbeaten after playing seven games in the tournament so far and will be keen to continue with their winning run.

Mohammed Shami's arrival in the playing XI has reshaped the entire pace unit and has added a different dimension to their attack.

Their clash against Proteas at the iconic Eden Gardens will be a challenge for their pace trio who continue to up their level with each passing game.

In the past three games, a similar pattern took place when the Indian team arrived to bowl. Jasprit Bumrah sets the tone of the game threatening the stumps or luring the players to play a drive shot and find an outside edge.

Mohammed Siraj follows up looking to build on the pressure by swinging the ball away from the batter which is backed by his sheer pace.

When the surface is on the verge of losing its ability to assist the pacers with the new ball, Shami steps in with his different variations to force the batters to succumb to the pressure.

It will be a sight to see as South Africa's free style of cricket looking to score boundaries despite losing early wickets faces India's clinical bowling line-up.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams. (ANI)

