PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: In a crucial clash in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan takes on New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. It is a must-win game for Pakistan as victory in this fixture will boost their chances of making it to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 massively. On the other hand, New Zealand, cannot afford to lose another game. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in PAK vs NZ on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips news and team prediction ahead of PAK vs NZ ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match. Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Bengaluru Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

New Zealand are currently placed on fourth spot on the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 while Pakistan is below them. Meanwhile, in the PAK vs NZ Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have picked six players from the New Zealand team and five from Pakistan to complete our PAK vs NZ Dream11 fantasy playing XI. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: Check Latest Team Standings With Net Run Rate of CWC23 in India.

PAK vs NZ CWC 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Devon Conway (NZ) and Mohammad Rizwan (PAK).

Batsmen: Babar Azam (PAK), Abdullah Shafique (PAK), Fakhar Zaman (PAK) and Daryl Mitchell (NZ)

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner (NZ), Rachin Ravindra (NZ), and Glenn Philips (NZ).

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi (PAK) and Trent Boult (NZ).

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Likely Playing XI, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Shaheen Afridi (c) and Rachin Ravindra (vc).

Pakistan Likely XI: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

New Zealand Likely XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Kylie Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Devon Conway (NZ), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Babar Azam (PAK), Abdullah Shafique (PAK), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Glenn Philips (NZ), Shaheen Afridi (PAK) and Trent Boult (NZ).

