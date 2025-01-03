Rourkela (Odisha) [India], January 3 (ANI): Experienced goalie David Harte starred in the shootouts for Tamil Nadu Dragons as they clinched an important bonus point against Vedanta Kalinga Lancers after a 2-2 (6-5) win in the ongoing Hockey India League here at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Friday.

It was Jip Janssen's 51st minute goal that hampered Lancers plans to clinch a winner after they were leading 2-1. Alexander Hendrickx's double goal (24', 43') had put the Lancers ahead in regulation time while Tom Craig (31') also scored for the Dragons.

Earlier in the game, Tamil Nadu Dragons were quick to get off to a fiery start with Thomas Sorsby fetching an early PC for them in only the first minute of the game. On a re-award of PC following a video referral by the Kalinga Lancers, Jip Janssen used fine pace to flick this but unfortunately off-target.

The following minutes in the first quarter saw the Kalinga Lancers forwardline involving Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh and Angad Bir Singh make aggressive forays into the striking circle but none resulted in a successful conversion.

After a 0-0 stalemate in the first quarter, it was the Lancers who were finally able to draw the first blood when they won a PC in the 24th minute. Alexander Hendrickx used his might to score from the PC with a sensational dragflick.

This 1-0 lead gave the Lancers the right cushion to build on their game. Only minutes before the second hooter, Angad Bir Singh showcased his dribbling skills, to rush into the circle from the right flank, and successfully win a PC for the Kalinga Lancers. This was a great opportunity for them to extend the lead to 2-0 but the chance went begging after poor trapping on the top of the circle.

Meanwhile, just 45 seconds into the third quarter, Tamil Nadu Dragons bounced back with Tom Craig equalising with a powerful tomahawk. He capitalized on a loose ball at the top of the circle, beat the man tackling him, and sent the ball flying past Krishan Pathak. The following minutes remained tense with both teams playing on par with each other, however,r it was Kalinga Lancers who brought cheer to the local crowds when Alexander Hendrickx scored from yet another PC.

The 2-1 lead gave Kalinga Lancers good headway going into the final quarter. Only 90 seconds into this quarter, a silly defensive error by Tamil Nadu Dragons gave away a crucial PC. Hendrickx on a hat-trick couldn't make much of the chance though.

On the other hand, Shesha Gowda helped Tamil Nadu Dragons win a PC which changed the course of the game for the Lancers. Janssen was bang on target to level the score 2-2. Minutes later, Dragons won another PC but Blake Govers' dragflick was well-saved by Krishan Pathak. The final moments of the match were intense, with Lancers winning a PC via Gursahibjit but a lead eluded them as the match went into a shootout. (ANI)

