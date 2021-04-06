Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], April 6 (ANI): Australia women's skipper Meg Lanning on Tuesday said she is hitting the ball well and she just has to cash in after spending some time in the middle.

Australia had defeated New Zealand (White Ferns) in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday and now both teams will lock horns on

"I feel like I'm hitting the ball well, I was a little bit frustrated in the T20s not to go on and make a big contribution, I feel like I started well there. The other day I got out early, there was movement around and the Kiwis bowled well," cricket.com.au quoted Lanning as saying.

"I feel like I'm hitting the ball well, I've just got to get through that initial period when I get out there and then cash in if I can get through that," she added.

Talking about picking the squad for the second ODI, Lanning said: "We've got a full squad to pick from, we're playing on the same wicket we played on the other day so we'll just have a look at it today and see what the best line-up is."

"We'll go in with our strongest team we can, we'll assess at training today how Tayla's going and how the bowlers are going. There have been a couple of days between the games here which gives us a bit more time. We are looking at the management of the fast bowlers here to make sure we're looking after them but if Tayla's available and fit we'll probably stick with her," she added.

On Sunday, Lanning's Australia had created the world record for most consecutive ODI wins. The side achieved the feat after defeating New Zealand (White Ferns) in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday at Mount Maunganui.

The record for most consecutive ODI victories was held by Ricky Ponting's team as they had registered 21 wins on the trot in 2003. But with this win over New Zealand, the Australian women's team registered its consecutive 22nd win and as a result, the side created a world record. (ANI)

