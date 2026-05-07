Sports News | Hockey India Announces Men's, Women's Squads for U-18 Series Against Australia in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Hockey India on Thursday announced the 24-member Indian U-18 Men's and Women's squads for the upcoming high-intensity series against Australia, scheduled to take place at the Udhav Das Mehta (Bhai Ji) SAI Central Centre in Bhopal from May 15 to 20, 2026.

The four-match series is a critical part of the teams' final preparations for the Men's and Women's U-18 Asia Cup Kakamigahara (Japan) 2026, from May 29 to June 6, 2026, according to a press release from Hockey India.

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The final 24 players in each squad were selected after a week of rigorous evaluation during the National Coaching Camp, where the initial group of 42 players was narrowed down based on match fitness and tactical adaptability.

Forward Ketan Kushwaha has been named Captain of the Indian U-18 Men's team, while the Indian U-18 Women's side will be led by Sweety Kujur.

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The Men's Sub Junior team is being guided by former Indian hockey player Sardar Singh and Rajnish Mishra. Commenting on the upcoming matches, Sardar Singh said, "After a productive week in the camp, we have identified the 24 players who we believe are ready for international exposure. These matches against Australia are not just practice games; they are a vital test of our match temperament and tactical discipline. Ketan is a natural leader on the pitch, and I am keen to see how this group handles the pace and pressure of the Australian style before we head to the U-18 Asia Cup in Japan."

The Women's team continues its training under the mentorship of former Indian Captain Rani. Speaking on the squad selection, she said, "We have pruned the squad to 24 players who have shown the greatest consistency and growth during the camp. Sweety has the experience and vision required to lead this young side effectively. Playing four matches against a top-tier side like Australia in Bhopal will give us a clear picture of our strengths and the areas that need adjustment. This series is the ultimate dress rehearsal for the girls before the Asia Cup."

Indian U-18 Men's Squad:

Goalkeepers: Sawan Kumar, Ayush Rajak, Vishal Bada

Defenders: Ansh Bahutra, Ashish Tani Purti, Arman Soreng, Deepakprakash Toppo, Karan Gautam, Karan Dhanuk

Midfielders: Premchand Soy, Rahul Yadav, Varinder Singh, Romit Pal, Arjandeep Singh, Gursimranpreet Singh, Arshdip Singh, Avi Manikpuri

Forwards: Akash Deep, Ketan Kushwaha (Captain), Shahrukh Ali, Gazee Khan, Prahalad Rajbhar, Siddharth Ben, Jaysan Kandulna

Indian U-18 Women's Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mahak Parihar, Harry, Khili Kumari

Defenders: Sugan Sanga, Nilam Topno, Rubina Baxla, Kiran Ekka, Divya Yadav, Sulochani

Midfielders: Shruti Kumari, Diya, Harshita, Rashmeen Kaur, Laminganbi Akoijam, Nancy Saroha, Tongbram Lanchenbi Devi, Sneha Davde

Forwards: Nousheen Naz, Sweety Kujur (Captain), Priyanka Minz, Sandeepa Kumari, Nammi Geetashree, Princess Priya Ekka, Pushpa Manjhi. (ANI)

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