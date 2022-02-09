Tokyo [Japan], February 9 (ANI): Marc Marquez and Pol Espargaro launch the 2022 Honda Team livery as the start of a new season rapidly approaches. The 2022 season begins with renewed motivation for the Honda Team. Despite experiencing hardships both on and off the track during 2021, there have been incredible highs and moments of celebrations in the last 12 months including a pole position, three wins and five podiums in total.

The year 2021 saw the triumphant return to competition for Marc Marquez, returning to winning ways 581 days after his last win and Pol Espargaro achieved his best MotoGP race result and earned his first pole position on board the RC213V.

Marc Marquez begins 2022 fully recovered from the diplopia which ended his 2021 campaign early. The last two injury-hit seasons have not quelled his hunger and the eight-time World Champion is as determined to fight for the title in his tenth season with the Honda Team as in his first season. Since stepping up to the premier class in 2013, Marquez has earned six MotoGP World Championship titles, won 59 races, finished on the podium 99 times, and earned pole position on 62 occasions all with the iconic Honda Team.

Pol Espargaro enters his second year with the Honda Team after a learning year in 2021. A pole position at the British GP and achieving his best finish in the premier class to date with second place at the Emilia Romagna GP were undoubted highlights of a year full of steady and consistent progress and growth for the 2013 Moto2 World Champion.

Honda HRC celebrates their 40th anniversary in 2022 and it is a year of change. Alongside a new logo, Honda's four-wheeled competition efforts have been brought under the iconic HRC banner. A revised livery adorns a heavily updated 2022 Repsol Honda Team RC213V - the machine a new concept from Saitama as they aim to return to their position at the top of the motorcycle racing world. New aerodynamics have been designed to complement the revised chassis and upgraded engine for 2022.

With 15 World Championships, 452 premier class podiums and 183 race win, the Repsol Honda Team remain the most decorated team in Grand Prix racing and the reference point in two-wheeled motorsport.

With a successful test in Sepang, Malaysia already under their belts, Marc Marquez and Pol Espargaro are now preparing for a new challenge at the Mandalika Circuit in Indonesia with the Honda Team. Both riders will have three more days of riding before the 2022 MotoGP World Championship begins at the Losail International Circuit, Qatar on March 6. (ANI)

