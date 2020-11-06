Paris, Nov 6 (AP) Midfielder Houssem Aouar has replaced the injured Nabil Fekir in France's squad for three upcoming matches, the country's soccer federation said Friday.

Fekir has a left hamstring injury and will miss Wednesday's friendly against Finland, along with Nations League games at Portugal on Nov. 14 and at home against Sweden on Nov. 17.

Defending champion Portugal leads World Cup champion France in Group 3 in League A on goal difference. They both have 10 points, while Sweden is last in the four-team group with no points.

Aouar plays for French club Lyon and is set for his second international appearance. He made his debut in a 7-1 win over Ukraine last month. (AP)

