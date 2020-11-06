Hardik Pandya shared an adorable video with his son Agastya saying that he misses playing with him ‘the most’ and will ‘remember these days for the rest of his life’. The Indian all-rounder is currently in UAE, representing Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2020. The 27-year-old is surely missing his wife and his little kid and has been sharing photos of them on his social media. Mumbai Indians Duo Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya ‘Ready for Final’ After 57-Run Triumph Over Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 (View Posts).

Natasa Stankovic and Agastya have not traveled to UAE with the Mumbai Indians all-rounder as they have decided to stay in India due to bio-secure bubble restrictions. Hardik Pandya took to his social media to share a video of him playing with his new-born son. ‘Play time with Agastya, the thing I miss most. I'll remember these days for the rest of my life’ the 27-year-old captioned his post. Hardik Pandya Shares Throwback Picture With His Baby Boy Agastya, Calls Him ‘Greatest Gift!’

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic welcomed the birth of their son Agastya on July 30. However, the Indian cricketer soon had to leave for the United Arab Emirates to take part in IPL 2020. Mumbai Indians left for Abu Dhabi on August 21, 2020, and since then, the 27-year-old has been away from his family.

Meanwhile, the Indian Premier League 2020 has been sensational for Hardik Pandya as despite playing competitive cricket for the first time since his injury, the 27-year-old has been in brilliant form. The all-rounder recently scored a quick-fire cameo of 37 runs off 14 balls to guide the record champions to yet another final in IPL.

Mumbai Indians booked a place in a sixth IPL final are still waiting for an opponent. The losers of Qualifier 1, Delhi Capitals, will face the winner of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, in the second Qualifier to take on the record champions in the summit clash on November 10.

