The fans were quite excited with Royal Challengers Bangalore making a way in the top four teams of the IPL 2020. The team is fighting for a spot in the finals of the IPL 2020 as they are playing the eliminator in the IPL 2020 against David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad. Little did they know that the RCB captain would be nothing short of a disappointment and even their most reliable batsman Devdutt Padikkal would have nothing but a poor show for the fans. The team lost two wickets in the first four overs of the match. Both batsmen were sent packing by West Indies captain Jason Holder. Needless to say that the fans were quite disappointed with the poor outing and once again we had RCB memes going viral on social media. SRH vs RCB Live Score Updates IPL 2020 Eliminator.

Talking about the first wicket, Holder shortened the length of his bowling and nipped it back. But Shreevats Goswami who stepped into the shoes of Wriddihman Saha, took a smart catch. Within a few minutes, Virat Kohli was already leaving the field. The onus was on Devdutt Padikkal to stabilise the team but that also didn't happen and he soon he followed the RCB captain. The fans were extremely angry and expressed their fury with funny memes. Check them out.

So basically @imVkohli was prepared for Sandeep but Holder was ready with his b'day gift in Powerplay itself Y Kohli kudko choker prove karne ka tekha le rakha hein kya😂😂😂. #RCBvSRH #Eliminator #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/TArvNf38WV — VenkyLS963 (@iamvenkatesh012) November 6, 2020

Chokers:

Another one:

Kohli Fans

Last one

As of now, we have AB de Villers and Aaron Finch who are batting for the RCB. It would be interesting to see how the two batsmen take RCB to a respectable total.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2020 08:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).