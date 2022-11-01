Saarbrucken [Germany], November 1 (ANI): The Indian mixed doubles duo of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto was eliminated from the ongoing Hylo Open after a defeat to the Chinese duo of Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping in the first round.

The Indian duo lost the match in two straight games by 21-13, 21-12.

Also Read | ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Sam Curran Star As England Beat New Zealand by 20 Runs, Boost Semifinal Hopes.

Later today, Commonwealth Games medalist Lakshya Sen will be in action.

Prannoy HS, Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma, Aakarshi Kashyap, Saina Nehwal, Malvika Bansod, French Open champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, etc will be in action for India in this tournament.

Also Read | Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The tournament will take place from November 1 to November 6. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)