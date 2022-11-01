Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen's fate is already sealed in this season's UEFA Champions League 2022-23 as they face off against each other in the final group game. The clash will be played at the Doosan Arena in Pilsen on November 01, 2022 (late Tuesday night). Meanwhile, fans searching for Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona, UCL 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Valencia 0-1 Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23: Robert Lewandowski's Injury-Time Goal Seals Victory for Catalans (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Barcelona have been knocked out of the competition but have sealed their place in the Europa League with a third-place finish in Group C. Meanwhile, Viktoria Plzen have lost all of their five games so far in the competition and will be looking to register their first victory and bow out with a massive upset.

When is Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at Doosan Arena in Pilsen. The game will be held on November 02, 2022 (Wednesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

