Harare [Zimbabwe], August 22 (ANI): India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson said on Monday that he believes that one should take whatever is happening in his/her career in a positive manner.

Samson steered Team India's ship in the second ODI when two quick strikes from pacer Luke Jongwe left India at 97/4 during their chase of 162 runs. It was Samson who scored an unbeaten 43* off 39 balls and took India to a win.

"I was really pumped up to be there in pressure situation (in the second ODI) and they were also bowling well. I really enjoyed the time in the middle. I am a believer that whatever you go through in your career, you have to take it in a positive manner. I really enjoyed playing domestic cricket for the last four-five years. It is challenging to do well there and that has made me be a better player," said Samson before the third and final ODI to the broadcasters.

"[On the impact of IPL] It has changed my perspective towards cricket. Earlier I used to think only about my batting, my game. Captaincy helps bring about a different mindset - think about others as well apart from your game. I feel surprised [on his fan following] that despite playing very little for India, I get good support. I feel there," he added.

Despite making his international debut in 2014 for India, Samson has represented the country in only 16 T20Is and six ODIs. In 16 T20Is, he has scored 296 runs at an average of 21.14 with the best score of 77 and one half-century to his name. He has done better in ODIs, scoring 161 runs in six games at an average of 53.66. In this format, he has the best score of 54 and one half-century to his name.

Coming to the second ODI, Zimbabwe were bundled out for 161 in just 38.1 overs. Sean Williams (42) and Ryan Burl (41*) put on some fight but Indian bowlers got consistent wickets. Shardul Thakur took 3/38 for India. Siraj, Krishna, Kuldeep, Hooda and Axar Patel got one wicket each.

Chasing 162, India lost KL Rahul early for just one. Following this, Shikhar Dhawan (33) and Shubman Gill (33) rebuilt the innings. A 42-run stand between the two was broken after Tanaka Chivanga trapped Dhawan. Ishan Kishan and Gill continued forming a 36-run stand. Kishan (6) and Gill fell quickly to Luke Jongwe (2/33) and it gave India a scare. But a 56-run stand between Sanju Samson (43*) and Deepak Hooda (25) took Men in Blue home, though Hooda was dismissed just a few balls before the win.

Samson was adjudged as 'Man of the Match' for his 43* off 39 balls.

Meanwhile, in the third ODI, India captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat first against Zimbabwe in the third ODI of the three-match series here at Harare Sports Club on Monday

India's innings is currently in progress. (ANI)

