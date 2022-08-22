The 2022 Asia Cup will be held in UAE from August 27, 2022 to September 11, 2022. The competition was scheduled to be held in 2020 but was postponed due to COVID and will be played this year. So ahead of the start of the tournament, four teams are battling it out in the qualifiers to book their place in the summit event. Meanwhile, you can scroll down below to get the Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers points table. Asia Cup Qualifier 2022 Schedule: Get Date, Match Timings in IST, Full Fixtures and Venue Details of T20 Tournament.

A total of six teams will feature in the 2022 Asia Cup scheduled to begin this month in the United Arab Emirates. India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan have already sealed their spot due to being a full members of the ICC. Meanwhile, the final place will be decided via qualifiers.

The final stage of the Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers is currently being held in Oman. UAE and Kuwait advanced to the main round after reaching the finals of the Western region event. Meanwhile, Singapore and Hong Kong came through after finishing in the top two positions in the Eastern event.

Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers Points Table

Teams Matches Won Lost Tied Points NRR Hong Kong 1 1 0 0 2 0.400 Kuwait 1 1 0 0 2 0.274 UAE 1 0 1 0 0 -0.274 Singapore 1 0 1 0 0 -0.400

These four teams will compete against each other in a round-robin format with hopes of becoming the sixth and final nation to take part in the 2022 Asia Cup. The 15th edition of the competition will be played in a T20 format and India are the defending champions.

