New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi said he was inspired to watch Shubman Gill carrying on nonchalantly after making a hundred, and wants to emulate the Indian Test skipper in future matches.

Suryavanshi made a sparkling 143 off just 78 balls to become the fastest and youngest batter to make a hundred in Youth ODIs during India U-19's fourth match against England on Saturday at Worcester.

Also Read | India Women's Football Team Qualify for AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 for First Time After 2-1 Win Over Thailand.

"I got a lot of inspiration from him (Gill) because I saw the game. After making 100 and 200, he didn't leave the game and took the team ahead," Suryavanshi said in a video posted by BCCI on its 'X' account.

The 14-year-old was referring to Gill's twin centuries in the ongoing Birmingham Test where he made 269 and 161 to bury England in an avalanche of runs.

Also Read | Will It Rain in Birmingham During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Day 5? Check Live Weather Forecast.

The India U-19 squad was at Edgbaston, watching Gill's construction of an epic double hundred.

"I will try to make 200 in the next match. Next time, I will try to play full fifty overs. The more I make runs, the better it will be for my team," Suryavanshi said.

"I will try to play the whole game in the next game. I will focus on that," he said.

Suryavanshi got out in the 28th over after milking 219 runs with fellow centurion Vihan Malhotra.

The left-hander said he could have batted for more overs had he shown some more caution.

"I could have batted a bit longer because I had a lot of time. After that (his dismissal), there were 20 overs left. So, I could have made it longer," Suryavanshi said.

"There was a shot (that he got out) that I couldn't give my 100%, that's why I couldn't do it," he said.

However, Suryavanshi said he was not aware of the records he created until he returned to the dressing room.

"I didn't know that I had created a record after making 100. Our team manager Ankit sir told me that I have created a record. Everyone congratulated me," he said.

"I am happy that I have done something good for the team. I will talk to my family and friends," he noted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)