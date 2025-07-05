Worcester, Jul 5 (PTI) Impressive Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued to push his stocks up, smashing the fastest Youth ODI hundred to guide India Under-19 to a series-winning 55-run victory in the fourth match here on Saturday.

India have an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match affair.

Also Read | Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarter Final Match? Here's the Possibility of French Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Suryavanshi, who had a breakout IPL 2025 season, proved his mettle in the 50-over version too while making 143 off just 78 balls at a whopping strike-rate of 183, including 13 fours and 10 sixes.

India scored 363 for 9 in 50 overs and then restricted England colts to 308 in 45.3 overs. Naman Pushpak took 3 for 63.

Also Read | PSG vs Bayern Munich Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarterfinal Match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The day, however, belonged to the 14-year-old Suryavanshi who broke the record for the quickest Youth ODI century which was previously held by Pakistan's Kamran Ghulam, who had reached the milestone in 53 deliveries, also against England, back in 2013.

Till now, Raj Angad Bawa's 69-ball hundred against Uganda at the U-19 World Cup in 2022 was the fastest century by an Indian in Youth one-dayers.

The 14-year-old left-hander brought up his 100 in just 52 balls, and it also made him the youngster batter to cross the milestone in youth cricket.

Suryavanshi is 14 years and 100 days when he made his hundred, going past Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto who went past the three-figure mark when he was 14 years and 241 days.

This is a continuation of Suryavanshi's ever-growing career graph after becoming the youngest ever batter to make 100 in the IPL, achieving the feat in just 35 balls for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans.

The lad from Bihar's Samastipur had also struck the second-fastest hundred in men's Youth Tests against Australia U19 in Chennai last year.

He reached the ton in just 58 balls and now sits behind former England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who hit a 56-ball hundred in 2005.

The latest feat of Suryavanshi attracted high praise from Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Rakesh Tiwari.

“This is a moment of immense pride for Bihar. Vaibhav Suryavanshi has not only brought glory to the state but has also made the entire nation proud.

"Achieving such a milestone at such a young age is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and mental strength. On behalf of the entire Bihar cricket fraternity, we congratulate Vaibhav and wish him a bright future," said Tiwari.

He said Suryavanshi is on his way to break several other records.

“This is just the beginning, Vaibhav's century is the first of many records that are yet to be broken. With the kind of talent and determination he has, we believe he will continue to rewrite the history of cricket in the years to come,” he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)