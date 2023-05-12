Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI): Ambernath United Atlanta FC made a winning start to their I-League 2 final round campaign as they beat FC Bengaluru United by 1-0 on Thursday at the Cooperage stadium in Colaba.

Steven Dias' team started from where they had left off in the group stages after winning four out of four to seal qualification to the final round.

Also Read | IPL 2023: 'Never Thought That I Will Get Here', Says Yuzvendra Chahal on Becoming Leading Wicket-Taker.

FC Bengaluru United were fresh off a 1-0 win against Delhi FC on Matchday 1. Ambernath United Atlanta (AUA) FC were starting off the final round in front of their home crowd at Cooperage.

Rahul Murali started in goal, Shravan, Umesh and Adil in defence. Nitesh Monde and Kaustubh Ravindra are in midfield and five forwards with Ashley, Johnson, Aaron, Himanshu and Arif.

Also Read | IPL 2023: Jos Buttler, Rajasthan Royals Batter, Fined 10 Percent of Match Fee for Breach of Code of Conduct.

The match remained 0-0 until the 81st minute. It took another super substitute in Abhijit Tawhare to break the deadlock in the 82nd minute as he slotted home the winning goal.

Abhijit has proved to be a vital substitution in the previous games, where he came on and changed the game in favour of AUA FC. The match against Dempo SC at home is one such example.

In the game though, the corner that came into the box caused a lot of scramble in the box. Abhijit lashed on after that scramble to score past the Bengaluru keeper to send Cooperage into jubilation.

Ambernath United Atlanta FC held on to their 1-0 lead to seal all three points and kicked off their final-round campaign with a win.

With Shillong Lajong drawing 0-0 against Delhi FC, it puts Lajong at the top of the table with four points. Ambernath United Atlanta FC are second in the table with three points from their opening match. FC Bengaluru United sit third after one win and one loss. Delhi FC opened their account with one point on Thursday but their opening match loss keeps them in fourth place. United SC who lost 2-1 to Shillong on Matchday 1 are bottom of the table and are yet to open their account.

With the first of two home games done on Thursday, Ambernath United Atlanta FC are in action this coming Tuesday, 16th May against table toppers Shillong Lajong at the Cooperage stadium with the kickoff at 4 pm. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)