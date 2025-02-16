New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Real Kashmir FC have a date with history at the TRC Turf in Srinagar on Tuesday, according to AIFF Media Team.

On paper, it's a Round 15 I-League 2024-25 match between the Snow Leopards and Namdhari FC. But for the hosts, it's an open challenge to either prove their mettle as serious title contenders or to stay complacent with the status of a good side that always get pipped to the post in the end.

Both teams have a lot at stake. Real Kashmir are well-known for feeling comfortable at home. A victory would give them (currently having 23 points from 14 matches) the second place in the points table (albeit temporarily) behind leaders Churchill Brothers and the option to build on this success in the next six rounds.

It's true that Real Kashmir are poor travellers. After this round, they will be left with two home matches and one of them would be against Churchill, that too in the final round when the weather in Srinagar could be easier to cope up with for the visitors.

But then, to reach that stage, Real Kashmir will have to solve the Namdhari riddle on Tuesday. The Sri Bhaini Sahib side have surprised everyone this season, perhaps themselves, too. With 25 points from 14 matches, they are currently second in the table and rightly dreaming of standing atop the victory podium at the end of the season.

The reason for Namdhari's meteoric rise this season is no secret, actually the common cause in the I-League's snake and ladder game each season. It's the quality of foreign recruits that makes the difference.

In Namdhari, the burden this time is on Brazilian Cledson da Silva or 'Degol'. He has already scored nine goals and looks good for many more. He is quick, has the uncanny knack of stationing himself at the right position in the rival box and most, importantly, he is hungry for goals. Given his current form, Real Kashmir have a task in hand.

If the points table is an indication, then it is unlikely to undergo a dramatic change in Round 15. Table toppers Churchill stumbled at home against lowly Delhi FC in the previous round rather unexpectedly. But it would be too much to expect the currently last placed Aizawl FC would be able to treat the Goa side in a similar fashion in Aizawl.

Churchill's strength also lies in their foreigners. Though to say they live on them would be wrong. They have a few good homegrown footballers, like Stendly Fernandes, but South African Wayde Lekay or Ghanaian Rafiq Aminu are definitely leading from the front.

Inter Kashi will surely pray for Churchill's failure. The team having the depth and ability to contest for the title will travel to Bengaluru hoping to get full points from SC Bengaluru, who are struggling to stay afloat from the relegation zone.

Inter Kashi's 0-2 defeat against Dempo was a true shocker, but they recovered well to win handsomely against Aizawl. With players like Finnish Joni Kauko, Serbian Nikola Stojanovic and Spanish Domingo Berlanga in their ranks, Inter Kashi have every reason to feel they have the rightful claim at least the second position at the end of Round 15. (ANI)

