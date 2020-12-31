Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 31 (ANI): The upcoming season of the I-League is set to feature a number of promising future stars and among them will be 21-year-old forward Rohmingthanga Bawlte, who will don the iconic red jersey of Aizawl FC -- the team he has grown up supporting.

"It's a great pleasure to play for a club from my home state. Aizawl FC is the most popular club in Mizoram and I have been a fan of the team right from the very start. It is extra special to play for the club I have been supporting from my childhood," Rohminga, as he is fondly referred to, told the official website of the I-League.

The side from Mizoram scripted history in the 2016-17 season of the I-League as they defied all odds to clinch the title in a memorable campaign. Rohminga, who hails from Lunglei village in the state, is a versatile forward capable of playing multiple positions across the front line and made clear his intention to work towards repeating the feat in the 2020-21 edition.

"I have great memories from the title-winning season. All of us felt very happy and celebrated the historic victory. Now, this season we want to win the I-League again for Aizawl FC. We are a young team but we are confident that we will have a good season ahead. We have practised very hard in pre-season and are concentrated on becoming champions. The mentality is good in the camp and we are hopeful of a successful season," he declared.

"Training has been going on for two months and I am excited to play under the guidance of our coach Stanley Rozario. We had a pre-season camp in Aizawl where we did high-tempo training twice a day, which has helped us develop a great mindset. I have heard that every team has prepared very well and had good pre-seasons, so it will be a great competition and I will do my best to help Aizawl FC take the trophy," the forward added.

The coming season will be a unique campaign, with 11 teams playing in a revised format in three stadiums across Kolkata and Kalyani. The season will also see the formation of a bio-secure bubble and teams undergoing an initial period of quarantine, along with regular testing and strict norms. (ANI)

