New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) England all-rounder Kate Cross on Friday said she is "gutted" to miss out on this year's Women's Premier League (WPL) but had to pull out to allow herself more time to fully recover from a back injury ahead of a busy international season.

The third edition of the WPL begins on February 14 in Vadodara.

Also Read | Al-Nassr vs Al-Fayha, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Saudi Arabian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Besides Cross, Royal Challengers Bangalore will also miss the services of Sophie Devine, with Heather Graham and Kim Garth named as replacements.

"My decision to withdraw from the WPL was a difficult one, but I need to take the time to rehab my injury fully and prioritise my mental and physical well-being ahead of a big summer," Cross said in an Instagram post.

Also Read | Steve Smith and Alex Carey's Unbeaten Centuries Put Australia on Top After Stumps on Day 2 of SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025.

"I'm gutted to be missing my time with RCB this year but wish @smriti_mandhana and the girls all the luck in defending the trophy! I'll be supporting everyone from back home," she added.

RCB will face Gujarat Giants in the tournament opener on February 14 in Vadodara.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)